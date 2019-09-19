Putnam Investments LLC Buys 5,044 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after acquiring an additional 463,870 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.86. 762,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

