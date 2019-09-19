Putnam Investments LLC Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,384 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,802.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $912,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,263.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 180,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.