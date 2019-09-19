Putnam Investments LLC Has $22.27 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $65.94. 972,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $95.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $78.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

