Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,317 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,122,700. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

