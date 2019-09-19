Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $31,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 1,108,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

