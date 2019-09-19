Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 875,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

