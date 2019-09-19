Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,332 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.39% of E*TRADE Financial worth $42,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,020,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. 714,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

