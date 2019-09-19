Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases 39,355 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the quarter. William Lyon Homes makes up about 3.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of William Lyon Homes worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,292,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $776.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

