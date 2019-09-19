Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

