Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Insider Sells $61,200.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 762,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,628. The firm has a market cap of $734.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QUOT. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.