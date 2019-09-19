Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $39.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 394,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

