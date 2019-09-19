Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

METC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $164,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall Whittaker Atkins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 108,492 shares of company stock worth $413,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 470,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 137,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

METC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

