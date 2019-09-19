Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 922 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.