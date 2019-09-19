Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 8,084 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 322.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Loews by 182.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 22,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

