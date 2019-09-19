Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 221,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 10.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

