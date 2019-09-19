Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,407,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,916,000 after buying an additional 133,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,217,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,716,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,641,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,207.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $194,575.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,025.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,027 shares of company stock worth $2,252,433 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

