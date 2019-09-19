Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 77,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.