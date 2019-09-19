Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 504 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 306.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,666. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

