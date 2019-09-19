Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Set at $72.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $644,436.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,024 shares of company stock worth $5,059,179. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.