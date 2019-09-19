Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0018 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.58 million and $190,329.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, FCoin, BitForex and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.90 or 0.05319153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DEx.top, Coinrail, Bibox, Ethfinex, BitForex, ABCC, Hotbit, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

