Rathbone Brothers plc Has $112.67 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.7% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.27. 10,961,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,436,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

