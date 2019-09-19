Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.55. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

