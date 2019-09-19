Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,388. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.