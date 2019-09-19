Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,469 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research raised their target price on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

NYSE O traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $75.76. 24,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.