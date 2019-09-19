Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2019 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Methanex was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/6/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Methanex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

8/2/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Methanex was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Methanex was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 6,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.74. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 145.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,366,000 after buying an additional 993,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 82.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 806,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 364,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 53.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

