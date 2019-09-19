Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.45% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

