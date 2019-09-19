Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 901.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,853 shares of company stock worth $21,215,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,651. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

