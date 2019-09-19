Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.29% of Camtek worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $390,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 76.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $587,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,387. Camtek LTD. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Camtek’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

