Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.89% of Collectors Universe worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 129,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 75,437 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $116,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $57,154.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,241. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 59.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

