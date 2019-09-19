Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,305,800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,197 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,788,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 1,948,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

