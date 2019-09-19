Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 764,877 Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 173,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 191,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of SBGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

