Reviewing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & LEG & GEN GRP P/S (NASDAQ:LGGNY)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 6.46 $11.15 million N/A N/A LEG & GEN GRP P/S $1.62 billion 11.29 $2.44 billion $1.90 8.10

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 31.80% 25.00% 13.23% LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Value Line and LEG & GEN GRP P/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A LEG & GEN GRP P/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Value Line beats LEG & GEN GRP P/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness and accident; individual term assurance; savings and death benefits; and annuities. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

