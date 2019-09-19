Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 3%

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64, 21,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 53,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a market cap of $34.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.

Revival Gold Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.