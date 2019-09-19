Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.32

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.32 and traded as low as $26.14. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 15,286 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.2575991 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$63,607.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

