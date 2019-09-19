Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.20 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Bittrex, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Upbit, C2CX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

