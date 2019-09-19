Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.93

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.93 and traded as high as $51.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 96,775 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 42.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$526.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

