RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 157,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,059,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 475,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

