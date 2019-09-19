RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 66.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 85.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 591,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,449 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 516.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 279,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,599,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,309,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,869. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

