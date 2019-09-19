RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 113,562 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,873,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,691,000 after buying an additional 324,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

WY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 1,051,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,119. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

