RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 24,907 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 43.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 314,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,242 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 204,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,080. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

