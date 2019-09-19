RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,267. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

