RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $2,554,000. AXA increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.08. 34,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

