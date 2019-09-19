Rock Creek Group LP Invests $255,000 in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.18% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 788,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

APTO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 6,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,091. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

