Rock Creek Group LP Invests $459,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,835 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76.

