Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 401.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $100,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $203,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on Premier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $515,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,028 shares of company stock valued at $331,967. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,878. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

