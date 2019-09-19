Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

