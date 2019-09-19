Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $208.07

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.07 and traded as low as $215.88. Royal Mail shares last traded at $223.30, with a volume of 3,330,967 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 216 ($2.82) in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.46 ($3.27).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.