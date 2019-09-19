RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.23, 1,049,183 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,023,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

