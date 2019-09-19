Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 27,239 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 305,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 22,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $767,428.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 2,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $906.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

