Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 49.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

GBX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,890. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

